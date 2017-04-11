Warden Discovers That Injured Eagle Is Oldest Ever Documented In Maine

A Maine Game Warden made a unique discovery when responding to a call about an injured bald eagle in Trescott Township.

After locating the eagle along the shore – Warden Joe McBrine captured the eagle with no struggle – and saw a well worn tag on the birds leg.

Eagles in the wild live an average of 15 to 20 years – but when McBrine checked tag – he found the bird was tagged as an eaglet in June of 1983 – almost 34 years ago – making the bird the oldest eagle ever documented in Maine.

The eagle was then transported to Avian Haven where it is being treated for injuries to one of it’s wings.

They hope to rehabilitate and release the bird back into the wild.