Virginia Woman To Prison for Thre Years for Bangor Mall Stabbings

A Virginia woman who pleaded no contest to charges she stabbed two women at the Bangor mall in 2015 will spend three years behind bars.

A judge sentenced Elizabeth Ellis, 36, Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault.

In the courtroom today prosecutors read statements from the two victims, one of whom says she now lives in constant fear.

Prosecutors say it’s clear that Ellis has mental health issues. Ellis reportedly told detectives “I’m not well.”

Ellis addressed the victims at Tuesday’s hearing, apologizing for her actions and the suffering that she’s caused.