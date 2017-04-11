Variably Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Mild Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A cold front will move into northern areas today. This will bring clouds and scattered showers into the state especially over northern areas while areas further south see variably cloudy skies. With the front moving into the state today, we will have a wide range in temperatures with cooler readings over northern areas where the clouds and showers will be more prevalent and warmer temperatures elsewhere where it looks drier and brighter. High temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60° from Greenville to Millinocket and Houlton northward while areas south of there see temperatures climbing into the 60s and low 70s again this afternoon. The front will gradually sink southward during the afternoon giving all locations a chance for a few scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours, however the best chance looks to be over the northern half of the state. We’ll continue to see clouds and scattered showers through the overnight hours with lows mainly in the 40s.

Low pressure is forecast to move through the state on Wednesday keeping us under the clouds and giving us a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. With more clouds and showers in place, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s to near 60° Wednesday afternoon. Low pressure will pull away from the area Thursday gradually taking the clouds with it. Expect variably cloudy skies Thursday and seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. High pressure will build in and bring us sunshine for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Today: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers possible mainly late morning through the afternoon, especially over northern areas. Mild with highs between 58°-70°, coolest north. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows between 39°-49°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs between 50°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW