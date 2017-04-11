UPDATE: FAA Investigating Emergency Landing of Small Plane on I-295

Authorities say two men from Bowdoin suffered only minor injuries after their small plane made an emergency landing on I-295 in Bowdoinham this morning.

The pilot, John Gayley, told troopers he was flying from Bowdoinham to Turner and when he attempted to switch fuel tanks, the engine failed.

After Gayley landed in the southbound lane, the Cessna collided with a guardrail.

One vehicle on the road had to swerve to avoid the plane as it landed.

Both Gayley and his passenger, Rodney Voisene, were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The FAA will investigate.