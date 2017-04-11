The Latest: Sen. Collins To Decide On Governor’s Bid By Fall

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she expects to make a decision on whether to run for governor this fall.

The Maine Republican said Tuesday that the “frenetic pace and turbulent political environment” in Washington prevented her from thinking about the pros and cons of leaving Washington, D.C., to run for governor.

She told WGAN earlier in the day that she “truly” doesn’t know what she’s going to do.

She said she’d have to give up seniority she’s won over 20 years in the Senate to try to become the state’s first female governor. She’d also have to forfeit two years of her term.