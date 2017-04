Spudtacular Supper to Benefit Relay For Life Team

A Spudtacular Supper will be served in Northeast Harbor Thursday night.

This is the 10th year that Bar Harbor Bank and Trust has hosted the annual baked potato supper to raise money for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

It’s at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor starting at 5:30.

For a suggested donation of $9, you can enjoy a jumbo baked potato with your choice of more than a dozen toppings, plus drink and dessert.

There’s no need for a reservation…everyone’s invited.