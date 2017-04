Southwest Harbor Public Library Presents: Poets Bearing Witness

April is National Poetry Month! Today, we spoke with poet, Crow Suncloud, about Poets Bearing Witness in an Age of Polarity: Speaking Truth to Power, Wednesday, April 12th at 5:30 – 7:30pm at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

For more information, you can call the library at 244-7065.

The event is free to the public.