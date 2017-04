Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on I-295

A small plane crashed on I-295 southbound in Bowdoinham Tuesday morning.

The plane crashed near mile-marker 37 at 10:15 a.m. and collided with a guardrail off the breakdown lane.

Maine State Police said the pilot walked away.

A picture from a witness showed the plane nose down on the side of the highway.

Traffic on the highway has not been affected yet, though one lane could be closed while crews remove the plane.