Sale of Old Bangor Y Building to Penobscot County Moves Forward

The sale of the Old Bangor Y building to Penobscot County will likely go through this month.

The plan is to use the building on Hammond Street for extra space for the county jail.

County commissioners met Tuesday.

The county is buying the building for $825,000.

County officials say they were initially willing to honor the lease of part of the building to City Reach Church, but because of city code problems the church will need to clear out by next Wednesday.

City Reach had expressed interest in buying the building.

“The issues with the city and the current owner and tenants are really between them. We’re looking at once we acquire it to do a significant renovation and improvements. So certainly everything will be up to code once we’ve done our project but that will take quite a bit of time,” said Peter Baldacci, chair of the Penobscot County Commissioners.

A church employee Tuesday told us they’re preparing to be out by next week, but are in a tough spot.

We’re told the church’s local rehabilitation facilities will remain open, and church leaders are looking at other properties for the church itself.