Proposed Law Would Require Patients to be Informed of the Dangers of Addicting Opioids

A bill has been proposed in Augusta to combat the opioid crisis that would make health care providers inform patients of the risk for addiction when opiates are prescribed.

The provider would need to receive written certification the patient has been provided that information.

Former opioid addicts testified in support of the legislation Tuesday.

We spoke to a Detroit resident who says he’s been in recovery for two-and-a-half years after getting addicted to opioids.

He says after surgery, his doctors tried to make him take opioids as pain relief – even though he said he didn’t want to.

Also speaking, a Searsport resident who says she refused opioid meds following abdominal surgery after years of being addicted.

“I feel that it should be supported because it’s what’s right. It’s going to help. There’s a lot of lives out there lost due to addiction because doctors are careless with prescription pads,” said Marissa Nelton, recovering addict of Searsport. Nelton awoke from surgery to find out she had been given opioid medication despite stating she did not want it.

“It’s hard for an addict, I’ll tell you, to walk away especially when they’re offering you something that you was addicted to. It would be very easy for someone to slip up and go back,” said Michael Brann, recovering addict of Detroit.

Lawmakers will continue to review the bill.