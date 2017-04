Police Say Newport Woman Died In Interstate Crash

Police have released the name of the woman who died in Friday’s crash on the Interstate in Carmel.

41 year old Sharon Cummings of Newport was a passenger in the car driven by 46 year old Mary Knight of St. Albans.

Cummings died after Knight lost control after a back tire blew… the car rolled over into the trees.

Knight was taken to a hospital with injuries.