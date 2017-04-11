Out of Control Brush Fire Damages Bucksport Home

It’s that time of year, more brush fires are starting to break out.

One in Bucksport Tuesday spread to a home.

Officials say strong winds are to blame for a permitted burn that got out of hand.

Crews were called to the Millvale Road around 2pm.

Bucksport Fire Chief Craig Bowden said the homeowner was burning brush when the fire spread across his property and to his home.

The back of the residence was badly burned along with around an acre of land.

Authorities credit him for quickly calling 911 once things got out of control.

“The fire to the grass and brush got contained pretty quickly” said Forest Ranger Jeff Currier. “And then we immediately roll into investigation mode. We determined exactly what the chief said, the subject had a permit to burn. The fire got away from him. Fortunately for him, he met all conditions and restrictions of the permit, and because of that no charges are going to be filed in this case. He’s go significant damage to his home, and he’s going to be a while recovering from this.”

In addition to the Maine Forest Service, several area departments assisted Bucksport on scene.