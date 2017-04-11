One of Two Planes from Air Force One Fleet Lands in Bangor

President Donald Trump was not in Bangor Tuesday, but his plane was.

One of the two aircrafts equipped to carry the Commander-In-Chief landed at Bangor International Airport Tuesday evening.

Commonly referred to as Air Force One, the Boeing 747 200B series only carries that designation when the President is on board.

The tail codes for the two planes are 28000 and 29000.

29000 touched down in the Queen City.

Airport Director Tony Caruso couldn’t comment on the landing, however a large crew could be seen exiting the plane this at one point, so it’s likely the stop in Bangor was part of a training exercise.

The craft also landed at the Pease National Guard Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire earlier in the day.