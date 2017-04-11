Mostly Cloudy, with Scattered Showers and Cooler Wednesday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The ridge of high pressure that brought the fair and unseasonably mild weather to southern and much of central Maine yesterday and today will continue to slip off to our southeast. As the high departs a cold front currently draped west to east across northern Maine will drop south across the rest of the state tonight. The cold front will cause scattered showers to develop across the Pine Tree State tonight, with areas north of Bangor likely seeing the bulk of the shower activity. A northeast wind behind the front will bring much cooler temps to our region late tonight and tomorrow as high temps Wednesday range from the upper 40s over northern Maine to the 50s to near 60 elsewhere across the state. A storm will bring more occasional showers to our area tomorrow afternoon and evening as it rides northeast along the cold front just to our south. The skies will turn variably cloudy Thursday as the surface storm continues to slide northeast into the Canadian Maritimes, but an upper level trough may still kick off a stray shower or two mainly over northwestern parts of Maine. An approaching ridge of high pressure will bring partly to mostly skies and seasonable temperatures to our region Friday. Plan on bright and slightly milder than normal conditions to start our weekend Saturday as the high sits on top of the Northeast. A storm will likely bring scattered showers too much of New England on Easter.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy, with a few scattered showers and a southerly breeze become northeast under 10 mph and low temps in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and a southeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 40s north to 50s to very low 60s south.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and breezy, with high temps in the upper 40s north to mid 50s south.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the upper 40s and 50s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s from south to north.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist