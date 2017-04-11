More Than 2,000 Acres Protected By Maine Land Trust

SURRY, Maine (AP) — A Maine land trust says it has purchased more than 2,000 acres of forested land in Surry for preservation.

The Blue Hill Heritage Trust says it will manage the property as a community forest for recreation, wildlife habitat protection and restoration and forest education. It will be known as Surry Forest.

The land was purchased for $650,000.

The trust says the land is home to wetlands that are a critically important habitat for coastal birds. It will be dedicated to Pamela Johnson, a member of the trust’s board of directors who recently died and left her estate to the trust.

The forest is on Blue Hill Peninsula, which was made famous by the children’s book Blueberries for Sal. The land trust owns more than 5,000 acres of land on the peninsula.