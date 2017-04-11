Maine House Votes To Make Maine Comply With Federal ID Law

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House is supporting a bill to make the state comply with a federal ID law.

The 115-30 vote on Tuesday followed Senate approval earlier this month. Further votes are needed but no further obstacles are anticipated. Republican Gov. Paul LePage supports the bill.

The federal Real ID law was passed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but Maine has resisted compliance because of cost and privacy concerns. Opponents warned that Real ID could place personal information like Social Security numbers and birth certificates at risk from hackers.

The compromised approved by lawmakers brings the state into compliance while giving residents an option of opting out of the program.