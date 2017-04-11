Maine Bill Allowing Recall Of Elected Officials Progresses

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill that would establish a procedure for recalling elected officials from public office is progressing through the Maine Legislature.

Sen. Justin Chenette, a Saco Democrat, proposed the bill. It would create a procedure for elected officials at all levels of government, ranging from local town boards to the governor’s office. It received a public hearing on Monday.

Maine law doesn’t include an opinion for recalling officials right now. Chenette’s bill would require a petition be signed by at least 15 percent of the number of votes cast for the office in the previous election. Signatures would need to be proportionally based on party affiliation.

Nineteen states have recall procedures in place for state officials and 29 states have such provisions for local elected officials.