Lawmakers Aim to Increase Gas Tax to Fuel Maine’s Highway Fund

Many of Maine’s roads and bridges are in desperate need of repair.

State lawmakers are discussing bills designed to help fuel Maine’s highway fund.

“Every single year, the Department of Transportation says that we need an additional $160 million just to keep up with basic maintenance of our roads and bridges.”

Some of that funding comes from fuel tax, but with cars becoming increasingly fuel-efficient, there are fewer dollars coming in meaning that annual deficit puts Maine’s infrastructure repair further and further behind.

In an attempt to raise money for the highway fund, Rep. Andrew McLean has proposed a bill that would employ a $200 surcharge for Mainers registering a hybrid or battery-operated car.

“Do you think there’s enough momentum behind that kind of an idea where you could convince members of your caucus who are the “greenies,” who you know what I’m saying, are really into the environmental green piece of it to do that?” asked Rep. Richard Cebra, (R) Naples.

“So we’ve got to find a way to get them into the fold and get them to contribute a little bit more because the person who’s driving a truck in Dover Foxcroft is paying a heck of a lot more than the person who’s driving a Prius in Portland,” said Rep. McClean, (D).

The bill would also increase the tax imposed on motor vehicle fuel. Currently in Maine, we pay 29.5 cents in excise tax per gallon when fueling up at a gas station. But if this bill were to pass, starting in October of this year, that tax would increase to 36.5 cents per gallon.

In addition, it would require 10% of the sales tax imposed on items, such as motor vehicles, car batteries and tires, to be transferred to the Highway Fund on a monthly basis.

“We don’t have democratic roads or republican roads, we have our Maine roads and we need to figure out a bipartisan solution to fix our chronic under-funding of our roads and bridges,” said McClean.