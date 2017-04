Kidabaloo at the Cross Center

It’s Kidabaloo at the Cross Center in Bangor Saturday from 10:00 to 4:00.

There will be bounce houses, a climbing wall, bungee trampoline, clowns, magic, and much more.

Children’s singer Rick Charette will perform and the Easter Bunny will be hopping around.

It’s $10 to get in, or $35 for a family 4-pack.

