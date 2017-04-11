Katadin Trust Partners With Others for Pantry Project

Katahdin Trust is partnering with United Way of Eastern Maine, Good Shepherd Food Bank, and other local businesses for the annual Pantry Project.

The bank will serve as a collection point for food donations.

Since the project began in 2010, more than 60,000 pounds of food has been collected.

Bank Administrators say it’s a great way to give back.

Jonathan Glazier of Katahdin Trust says, “We can really make an impact by just collecting a few pounds of food for the families in Maine because there’s such a need. So, it’s great for a local bank, a Maine bank to help Maine people.”

The bank will be collecting throughout the month of April at their Springer Drive and Broadway locations in Bangor as well as Western Avenue in Hampden.

The goal this year is to collect 15,000 pounds of food.

For more information you can visit United Way’s website.