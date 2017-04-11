Judge Rules to Euthanize Central Maine Dog

It appears Governor LePage’s pardon was not enough. A judge ruled that Dakota the dog will be euthanized, pending an appeal.

That news following a controversial court hearing in Waterville. We have reaction.

Pending appeal, the life of a Central Maine dog will not be spared.

That ruling from Judge Valerie Stanfill during a court hearing in Waterville.

“I don’t see how it applies under the current statute”

“Judge Stanfill rejected a motion to vacate the order to euthanize Dakota. Which means Dakota will be put to death in 48 hours.”

“I’m not being unsympathetic. The motion has been rejected.”

The Alaskan Husky was originally ordered to be put down after getting loose and killing a neighbor’s dog last year and later attacking a second dog.

Since then, Dakota has been under the care of the Waterville Area Humane Society.

“The shelter will continue to hold Dakota for the legal owner Linda Janowski while she and her attorney’s work through the next 48 hours for either complying with the euthanasia order or appealing.”

Executive Director Lisa Smith says Dakota has been behaving well with other dogs at the shelter and deserves a second chance.

“It’s disappointing, but I certainly understand the point that the judge was making.”

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says Judge Stanfill made the right call and didn’t have leeway under state law to rule otherwise.

“There’s a very clear statute that when a dog kills another dog, that’s what happened first, and then the second time, the dog attacked another dog, Bruce Wayne, by biting him on the neck. That’s a serious attack. Those two attacks, the statute clearly spells out what the result is and we need to follow the law.”

But Dakota’s former owner, Matthew Perry isn’t giving up.

“Whatever needs to get done, I’m willing to do that. I just don’t want to see her go down, that’s the bottom line.”

“I have a lot of work to do and so justice was not served today. She’s a wonderful dog and I have to go file an appeal.”

Janeski’s Defense Attorney must move quickly given the time frame of the ruling.

As for Governor LePage’s pardon?

“It’s irrelevant. He simply doesn’t have the power to issue a pardon in this case.”

We reached out to the Governor’s office for comment but did not hear back.

Maine’s Conservation Department also weighed in, saying the dangerous dog statute is designed to protect the public, not punish dogs like Dakota.

Assistant Attorney General Mark Randlett, who represents the department, was not allowed to participate in the hearing.