Judge Orders Dog To Be Euthanized Despite Governor’s Pardon

A judge has ordered a dog that was pardoned from a death sentence by Maine Gov. Paul LePage to be euthanized.

A hearing on the case involving Dakota the Alaskan husky was held Tuesday afternoon at Waterville District Court.

The dog was ordered to be put down after getting loose and killing a neighbor’s pug last year.

But a new family adopted Dakota not knowing it had been sentenced to death.

The dog’s current owner asked the court to withdraw the decision ordering Dakota to be euthanized.

The judge instead upheld the decision.

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says the state wasn’t aware that Dakota had a new owner.

The court scheduled the hearing to give the owner a chance to be heard.

It is unclear what will happen to Dakota. An attorney for the dog’s current owner said they will appeal the judge’s decision.