Info Session To Address Military Academy Application Process

There will be a seminar in Bangor tomorrow night to help students and their parents learn more about applying to military academies.

Maine Maritime Academy is hosting the free session at the Hilton Garden Inn on Haskell Road.

It’s a chance to learn more about public maritime colleges, private military colleges and ROTCÂ programs at a variety of schools.

It’s from 6 to 8…registration starts at 5:30.

For more information, call 326-2207.