Hackers Hit Bangor Psychiatric Center Patient Information

Confidential patient information from a Bangor psychiatric center was hacked.

According a spokesperson for Behavioral Health Center, the information was posted for sale on the internet.

They’re waiting on a final analysis from their I-T specialists as to how many patients are impacted and what information was accessed.

Once that is determined everyone potentially impacted will be contacted and credit monitoring information will be provided to them.

The FBI was contacted as part of the investigation.