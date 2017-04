Fire Station Update in Hallowell

Hallowell City Council has accepted donations from the community to build a new fire station.

Recently, an anonymous donor came forward with an offer of a $1-million to be used for it.

The donation hinges on the city agreeing to build a new station at Stevens Commons, and they must have plans in place by April 20th.

A work group will be formed to begin designing the new building.

The current fire station is nearly 200 years old.