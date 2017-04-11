WATCH LIVE

Enfield Man to Prison for Two Years for Scamming Clients Out of Thousands

Apr 11, 20177:54 PM EDT
Local News

An Enfield man found guilty of scamming three clients out of thousands of dollars will spend about two years in prison.

A judge sentenced Charles Simon to 26 months behind bars Tuesday.

He was convicted last year on charges he bilked a man out of $2,000 for a bear hunting trip that never happened…sold off restaurant equipment he had no right to sell…and took a couple’s retirement savings to build a home that was never completed.

Tuesday Simon apologized to those victims…and he was ordered to pay them nearly $18,000 in restitution.

Simon has more than 20 prior convictions for burglary, forgery and theft.

