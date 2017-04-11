Enfield Man to Prison for Two Years for Scamming Clients Out of Thousands

An Enfield man found guilty of scamming three clients out of thousands of dollars will spend about two years in prison.
A judge sentenced Charles Simon to 26 months behind bars Tuesday.
He was convicted last year on charges he bilked a man out of $2,000 for a bear hunting trip that never happened…sold off restaurant equipment he had no right to sell…and took a couple’s retirement savings to build a home that was never completed.
Tuesday Simon apologized to those victims…and he was ordered to pay them nearly $18,000 in restitution.
Simon has more than 20 prior convictions for burglary, forgery and theft.