Changes Coming to Skowhegan Streets

Changes are coming to two residential streets being used as driving shortcuts in Skowhegan.

The Town Board of Selectmen voted Tuesday to turn Cowette Street and Gem Street into one ways as of April 17th.

The Town Manager says that the changes will be monitored over a trial period of about a month and revisited before any decisions are finalized.

The streets are in a residential neighborhood off of North Avenue.

Complaints from homeowners about speeding and traffic prompted town officials to take action.