Bucksport Boy Seriously Injured After Crashing Bicycle Into Truck

Authorities say an 11 year old boy on a bike was seriously injured after he collided with a truck Saturday night in Bucksport.

It happened just before 7 pm at the intersection of McDonald and Middle Streets.

We’re told the boy came down the hill on Middle Street and continued through the intersection, hitting the passenger side of the moving truck.

The boy was taken to a Bangor hospital.

The fire chief says the boy was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck was not injured.