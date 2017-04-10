Warm South and Cooler North Tuesday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The ridge of high pressure that brought the fair and unseasonably mild weather to Maine today will continue to slip off to our southeast. As the high slowly departs a storm sliding across central Quebec will begin to pulls its trailing cold front into far northern Maine late tonight and that will cause scattered showers to develop across far northern parts of the state. During the day Tuesday the front will slowly sag south through the Pine Tree State, with very mild air being found south of the front, but much cooler readings developing as the front slips south and the wind shifts into the north. Tuesday will likely feature a very large range of temps across Maine as far northern parts of the state likely hold in the upper 40s to mid 50s while at the same time far southern Maine makes a run at 80 degrees. The cold front won’t likely reach the Bangor Region until later in the afternoon, which will allow for another very mild day across southern and parts of central Maine, while at the same time it is much cooler from the Greenville and Millinocket Regions on north. High temps Tuesday in the Bangor Region on south will likely run in the mid 60s to mid 70s, with somewhat cooler readings being found along the coastline due to an onshore breeze. A weak storm system moving east across Northern New England Wednesday will likely bring occasional showers too much of Maine along with cooler temps. Scattered showers may linger into part of Thursday, but approaching high pressure should allow for brighter skies to develop here by later in the day. The ridge of high pressure will bring partly cloudy skies and seasonably temperatures to our region Friday and likely Saturday as well, but a storm sliding into the northeast may cause showers to develop on Easter Sunday.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy late, with a southwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the 40s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and mild, with a few scattered showers likely, especially north of Bangor and a southerly breeze becoming northerly late at 5 to 10 mph, with high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s, but likely holding in the 50s north of Greenville and Millinocket.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the upper 40s north to 50s to low 60s south.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the upper 40s and 50s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist