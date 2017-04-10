Variably Cloudy & Milder Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure will move east/southeast of New England today. This will provide us with a nice start to the work week. South/southwesterly winds will usher milder air into the region for today. Skies will be variably cloudy today with temperatures climbing into the 60s to low 70s over inland locales while coastal areas stay in the 50s today due to an onshore wind. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight as a weak cold front moves into northern and western areas. It will remain mild tonight with lows bottoming out in the 40s statewide.

A cold front will move into northern areas on Tuesday. This will bring some clouds and scattered showers into the state especially over northern areas while areas further south see variably cloudy skies. Where that front is located will be the key in determining temperatures tomorrow. It looks like the front will be near the Houlton and Millinocket areas, with areas along and north of that front likely seeing temperatures in the 50s to near 60° due to more clouds and showers while areas south of the front see temperatures climbing into the 60s and low 70s with the help of a little sunshine and milder south/southwest winds. The front will gradually sink southward during the afternoon giving all locations a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours. Low pressure is forecast to move through the state on Wednesday keeping us under the clouds and giving us a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. With more clouds and showers in place, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s Wednesday afternoon. We’ll continue to see some clouds and the chance for a few widely scattered showers Thursday as an upper level disturbance moves through. Temperatures will be more seasonable Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. High pressure will build in and bring us sunshine for Friday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Today: Variably cloudy, most clouds north. Mild with highs between 62°-72° inland, 50s along the coast. South/southwest wind 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Scattered afternoon showers possible, especially over northern areas. Mild with highs between 62°-73°, coolest along the coast. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW