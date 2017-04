Turner Farm Donates 9,000 Dozen Eggs To Food Bank

Good Shepherd Food Bank has been given a generous donation of more than 100,000 eggs, just in time for Easter.

Hillandale Farm in Turner made the donation as a way to help fight hunger.

Those at the food bank say fresh eggs are a protein staple that are among the most needed items for organizations like theirs.

They say more than 200,000 Mainers face food insecurity, meaning they lack access to adequate amounts of nutritious food.