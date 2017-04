The Results are In: Should Hunting be Allowed on Sunday in Maine?

The results are in! We wanted to know over the weekend:

Should hunting be allowed on Sunday in Maine?

RESULTS:

YES: 69% (2,119 VOTES)

NO: 31% (937 VOTES)

TOTAL VOTES: 3,056 votes

