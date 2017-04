Several People Recover from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Scarborough Fitness Club

Several people are recovering following a carbon monoxide scare at a Scarborough fitness club.

Firefighters say a caller reported a strange odor and several people feeling ill at the Lifestyles Fitness Club, just before 7:30 yesterday morning.

Four people were evaluated at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital.

Officials say the gas was leaking from the building’s heating and ventilation system.

The building remains closed until proper repairs can be made.