Rockland Restaurant Closed for Re-naming

The Broken Egg Restaurant in Rockland needs a new name.

Heather Symmt says a couple of weeks ago, she received a letter from The Broken Egg Cafe, a restaurant chain in the South claiming she had infringed on their trademarked name.

She was told she had to remove her Broken Egg name from everything by April 17th.

Realizing she didn’t have time to get all of that done, she has closed up shop for the month to try to get everything sorted out.

She says, “I was a little devastated. And it’s one of those things. It’s a learning experience and I’m just going to take it and re-brand. We’re just going to come back better than we did last year is my thought.”

Symmt says she hopes to reopen by the restaurant’s one year anniversary on May 17th.