Propane Tanks Catch Fire in Pittsfield Overnight

There was a fire in Pittsfield last night.

The initial call came in around 9:30 from the Industrial Park Road.

According to Pittfield’s Fire Chief, a pair of one thousand pound propane tanks were involved and it was caused by a malfunctioning pressure valve.

The two pressure valves sprayed gas-fueled fire at least 50 feet into the air for some time before fire fighters reached the scene.

No injuries were reported.