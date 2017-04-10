Pinwheels Pop Up for National Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness Month

Pinwheels are popping up in front of city halls and on front lawns across the nation.

It’s to demonstrate the belief that communities can help prevent child abuse.

Each year, the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program in Waterville mobilizes the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign.

Last year the Maine Department of Health and Human Services reported nearly 830 substantiated cases of child abuse or neglect in Kennebec and Somerset Counties.

“Communities have the ability to help prevent child abuse and neglect- reaching out to a neighbor, supporting parenting classes and parenting programs, such as Maine Families that does home visiting for new parents. There’s lots of ways that we, as a community, can support our families and help reduce the incidents of child abuse and neglect in our area,” said Andrea Pasco, Development Director for KVCAP.

KVCAP is hosting a number of family events this month to spread the word of its support services.

For more information, go to www.kvcap.org.