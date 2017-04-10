Origin of Loud Rumble in Kennebec County Still Unknown

People in Kennebec County are wondering what a loud boom Sunday night was.

The loud sound and earthquake-like rumbling was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday in several towns including Augusta, Farmingdale and Gardiner.

The U.S. Geological Survey shows no earthquake during that time.

One person reported their glass shower door shattered because of the boom.

At the same time, thousands of Central Maine Power customers in the area lost power.

Central Maine Power does not believe the two incidents are related.

The company reported having a substation failure.