Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Food Pantry to Host Biggest Fundraiser Ever

Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Food Pantry is hosting their biggest fundraiser ever at the Bangor Elks Club.

The event is Saturday, April 22nd.

The live auction with dinner will be a silent auction. The dinner starts at 5 pm.

Ticket costs are $20 per person and need to be purchased ahead of time.

To purchase tickets, or to learn how to donate to the Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Food Pantry, you can contact Carol at 299-5186, or email her at [email protected]