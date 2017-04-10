Motorcycle Collides with Deer in Orrington

Traffic on River Road in Orrington was down to one lane Monday afternoon.

Police say 42-year-old Matthew Basten of Orrington was on his motorcycle when he collided with a deer.

He was taken to eastern maine medical center with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities remind drivers deer are very active this time of year.

“Orrington is a lot worse than some of the other communities. We have many many deer that are traveling through the wooded area, which means deer are crossing the roadways. Drivers should always keep an eye out and should always wear a helmet when you’re on a motorcycle,” said Cpl. Chad Young of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Basten was not wearing a helmet.