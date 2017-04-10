Money Seized in Drug Busts Used to Buy Bangor Police Drug Test Unit

The Bangor City Council voted to take money that was seized by authorities in drug busts and use it to buy a computerized drug testing device for Bangor Police on Monday night.

“It’s for more complicated harder substances” said Councilor Ben Sprague. “The police are really good at their job but some of these substances are just dangerous to handle and can also disrupt the investigation itself if it gets contaminated. This equipment will help the police officers keep them safe and also lead to better police work too.”

More than $24K will be used to buy the unit.