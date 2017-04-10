MOFGA Goes Solar

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardners Association is taking a giant step toward energy self-sufficiency.

They’ve gone solar at the Common Ground Education Center in Unity.

Today, we got to take a close look.

“This was the largest step to go green.”

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardners Association flipped the switch to solar power at the Common Ground Education Center in Unity.

“So we’ve installed a solar array which would be about 102 kilowatt capacity. It will make us net zero for electricity for the year, including the common ground fair.”

Since 1998, staff at MOFGA have installed small-scale energy generating facilities to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

Their efforts to go green have now come full circle thanks to these solar panels.

“They’re on five of our barns, which house livestock during the fair.”

“It would offset about 5,000 gallons of fossil fuel use per year through air source heat pumps we’ve installed in most of the buildings.”

This environmentally-friendly accomplishment is due in large part to the support of liberty-based revision energy.

They’ve estimated that this solar array will be a 15-17 year payback, an investment that in the long term will pay for itself.

“We will be saving in excess of $20,000 a year in energy use.”

“Other states are head and shoulders above Maine for solar generation….”

“While solar power jobs increased by 25% across the nation last year, Maine ranked last in New England. But the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardners Association says this solar array is a step in the right direction.”

“We’re behind but we’re gaining ground.”

MOFGA can now generate their own power, a luxury buildings and grounds director Jason Tessier hopes more businesses can have.

“Electricity suppliers in the state need to give consideration to solar as a viable source of power.”

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association educates and advocates for organic agriculture.

For more information on their solar energy project, click here.