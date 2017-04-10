Mainers Enjoy First Warm Weather of the Season

“We like winter, but we’ve had enough,” said Garlie Gray of Bucksport.

It seems Mother Nature has finally caught up to the calendar.

“I didn’t go to Florida this winter, so these are going to be the first swings of the year right here,” said Gray.

The Bucksport Golf Club opened for the season–golfers working on their game even if conditions were a little squishy.

“This is not summertime conditions. This is Maine springtime conditions. Get ready to put your Bean boots on,” said Michael O’Hara of Bangor.

“It’s just beautiful, so beautiful,” said Debby Dennis of Hermon.

In Bangor, folks enjoyed a little lunch along the waterfront.

“Because it was too nice to sit in a coffee shop,” said Rhonda Doughty of Glenburn.

As they took in this welcome sight: “Yeah, I like the ice floating down the river,” said Dennis. “Let that just go right on to Belfast somewhere,” said Doughty.

Across the river in Brewer, this snowbank is almost gone. Brewer Federal Credit Union holding a charity contest to see how long it takes to fully melt.

“I love to see members buy tickets and help our cause for ending hunger, and I’m also personally happy to see the snow melt. I’ll admit that,” said David Defroscia, CEO of Brewer Federal Credit Union.

Meantime in Orono, UMaine’s mall was packed with students.

“Yeah, it’s like campus came alive today, so it was nice to see everyone out, playing frisbee, sitting on the benches and stuff,” said freshman Hunter Lavoie.

“I’ve been out here for four hours straight and I’m just living it up, soaking up the sun,” said sophomore Micaela Phillips.

As for the snow, folks say they’re totally fine not seeing it until next winter.

“I’m done with the snow. Over it. Over the snow,” said sophomore Amelia St. John.