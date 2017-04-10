Maine Conservation Dept. Weighs in on Dakota Case

Maine’s Conservation Dept. is getting involved in the proposed pardoning of a dog.
Last week, Gov. LePage said he’d pardon Dakota the Alaskan Husky from a death sentence levied by a court.
Dakota killed a neighbor’s dog last year.
Dakota’s case is scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday.
The state Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry has offered to assist the court with the case.
The department says the dangerous-dog statute is designed to protect the public, and not to punish dogs like Dakota.