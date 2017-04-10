Lawmakers Propose Bills to Reform Maine’s General Assistance Program

Lawmakers in Augusta have proposed several bills that would reform Maine’s general assistance program.

They range from creating time limits for those eligible for benefits to increasing penalties for those falsifying information.

“This is not the occasional person who makes a simple mistake. The problem is the people who willfully and routinely purposefully lie and commit fraud on a GA application and misrepresent their information to gain benefits,” said Rep. John Picchiotti, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

Proposed legislation aims to increase the ineligibility penalty for falsely representing information on a GA application. Currently a person would be denied further assistance for 120 days, but under this bill, the period would be 2 years.

Many of the bills brought forth are designed to deter recipients that lawmakers say are taking advantage of a program designed to assist those in short-term, emergency situations only.

Sen. Eric Brakey has brought forward a few bills – one of which would create a 9-month limit on general assistance benefits for individuals who can work and have no dependents.

“It would benefit the average taxpayer because it would ensure that our limited taxpayer resources we are putting towards our social safety net that is going towards those people it’s intended for- those people who are in a very short-term situation and just need a hand up, not a hand out,” said Sen. Brakey, (R).

Another bill he’s sponsoring would prohibit an individual who has exhausted the five year limit on TANF benefits from being eligible to receive general assistance for a five year term.

But others say the general assistance program already has the proper limitations in place and these new restrictions would be unnecessary.

“It has protections to make sure that only needy people receive the benefit and these additional requirements are just going to harm people without saving the state any money,” said Frank D’Alessandro, attorney for Pine Tree Legal Assistance.

Maine towns each run a GA program and the state reimburses them for 70% of the benefits given out.

“What this bill seeks to do is basically say if someone resided in another town and they come to Portland, or Lewiston, or Bangor, or Waterville- just to get general assistance or other services, that those towns that those folks are from would have to cover the cost of general assistance. The 30% portion of general assistance, they would have to pay for that,” said Sen. Benjamin Chipman, (D) the bill’s sponsor.

But that program could be eliminated completely if Governor LePage’s budget proposal is approved.