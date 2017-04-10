Large Propane Tanks Catch Fire in Pittsfield Overnight

According to Pittfield Fire Chief Bernard Williams, a pair of one thousand pound propane tanks caught fire at Walpole Woodworkers on the Industrial Park Road Monday night.

Several 9-1-1 calls came into to Somerset County dispatch around 9:30 p.m., reporting an explosion and fire.

Chief Williams says it was caused by a malfunctioning pressure valve.

The two pressure valves sprayed gas-fueled fire at least 50 feet into the air for some time before fire fighters reached the scene.

“So your big concern is to get water on it to cool it, not to get the fire out,” says Chief Williams. “The last thing we want to do is put the fire out because that’s burning the gas off. But we want to cool the tanks so they stop vaporizing or vaporizing as quickly as they are. So that eventually the fire goes out on its own.”

Chief Williams says they had the flames under control in about an hour and a half.

No injuries were reported.