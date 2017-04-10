King Foundation Grant Buys Bangor Fire Thermal Imaging Cameras

Thanks to a $30K grant, courtesy of the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, the Bangor Fire Department will be purchasing thermal imaging cameras.

Chief Tom Higgins says their current cameras are 20 years old and the technology needs to be updated.

“It allows our firefighters in heavy smoke to see images through the smoke” he said. “They also allow us to be able to use them for search and rescue out on the river. If there was someone who was out on the river we would be able to see them. Or they could be used on search and rescue in the woods as well.”

He figures the new cameras will be in firefighter’s hands within the next two months.