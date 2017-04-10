Investigation Continues after Standoff in Berwick

The investigation continues after a multi-state search for a shooter ends after the suspect takes his own life during a standoff in Berwick.

The State Medical Examiner is expected to perform an autopsy on 25 year old Jared Greenlaw.

He was charged with attempted murder and assault charges in connection to a shooting in New Hampshire.

Officers went to serve an arrest warrant Saturday morning.

Greenlaw barricaded himself inside his Berwick home, according to police.

He eventually took his own life.