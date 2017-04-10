WATCH LIVE

Hancock Man Arrested After Barricading Himself in Home of Victim

Apr 10, 201712:36 PM EDT
Local News

A Hancock man was arrested over the weekend after police say he barricaded himself inside the home of a woman who had a protection order against him.

Authorities were called Friday night after a woman came back to her Hancock home to find the door locked and barricaded.

Deputies say 44-year-old Jason Rothe was inside and stayed there for over an hour and a half while the house was surrounded.

Police say they eventually forced their way into the home and arrested Rothe for violation of a protection order, violation of conditions of release, and refusing to submit to arrest.

