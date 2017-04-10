Education Savings Account

Lawmakers will consider a bill to give parents state money to use for their children’s education outside of the public school system.

Representative Jeffrey Hanley’s bill would have the Treasurer of State direct 90% of a state subsidy for a child’s education into a savings account.

The parent or legal guardian could use that money for tuition, textbooks and transportation for private school, distance learning programs and tutoring.

It calls for periodic review of such programs to make sure they’re providing educational services.