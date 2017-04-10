Congresswoman Chellie Pingree Holds Discussion on Maine’s Broadband Issue

At a round table discussion held at the Island Institute in Rockland, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree says that Maine’s lack of broadband access across the state is not good for the economy.

Pingree says the state is 49th in the country both in expansion of broadband and the speeds people deal with.

She says, “If we want Maine’s economy to grow and our population to increase, this is a really vital service. It’s also vital for businesses in our state. If you’re an inn taking reservations or you’re selling a product online, you have to know that you can get in contact with your customers and that your community has the broadband access and the internet service that you need.”

Pingree and members of the Maine Broadband Coalition say increasing broadband speeds is vital to the sustainability of small rural towns.

Peggy Schaffer, Co-Chair of the Coalition says, “Being able to be connected to the world is a critical part of how we maintain those communities and how you get people to either stay or come back to those communities.”

The Island Institute says holding this round table is a chance for the congresswoman to collaborate with communitites who have already been working on solutions to Maine’s broadband issue.

Briana Warner, of the Institute says, “The ideas around the table are creative and interesting and it’s people who are working every day to try to improve their communities through broadband.”

Many in the room agree a solution to the issue is vital for the state.

Pingree says, “We all know the difference between being in a place where you can’t get access to service or it’s just like dial up and if you go somewhere where it’s really fast, you realize that like there are two worlds of internet service here and unfortunately Maine is usually in the slower world and we need to move ourselves into the fast lane like everybody else if we want to be a competitive state.”

Schaffer says, “It’s a big deal for Maine. It’s a huge piece of our economy, it is one of the underlying infrastructure pieces that Maine needs in order for us to remain a state and a globally competitive state.”

Pingree recently co-sponsored the New Deal Rural Braodband Act, legislation she says take comprehensive steps to improve rural broadband access.

She says she wants to take what she learned at the round table back to Washington. Pingree says, “This should just be another utility like electricity that we consider essential to get into every community in Maine.”